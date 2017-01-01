TOP STORIES from our HARDLINES e-Newsletter

Our top stories of 2016: the news that most attracted our readers’ attention SPECIAL REPORT — The year was filled with milestones. Mergers, buyouts, and personal loss abounded as some high-profile companies and people made the news in 2016… >>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.



CITT upholds gypsum tariff, stands by dumping ruling OTTAWA — Canada’s international trade regulator has upheld complaints made by domestic drywall manufacturers about the dumping of U.S. gypsum in the Western provinces… >>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.



Stanley Black & Decker to buy Craftsman brand from Sears NEW BRITAIN, Conn. & HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. ― Stanley Black & Decker has announced it will purchase the Craftsman brand from Sears Holdings… >>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.



Canadian retail looking up in 2017: Desjardins TORONTO — Canadian retail is looking at a strong year, according to a new forecast from Desjardins Securities… >>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.

