TOP STORIES from our HARDLINES e-Newsletter
Dealers, vendors gather in Calgary for WRLA Buying Show
CALGARY — Dealers came from across Western Canada to look for deals and to network at the latest Buying Show of the Western Retail Lumber Association…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
Six months in, Peavey explores synergies of TSC takeover
RED DEER, Alta. — Peavey Mart, a well-known farm and hardware retailer in Western Canada, took a bold step last year when it bought controlling interest in London, Ont.-based TSC Stores…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
National dealer association prepares for next steps with Spring Summit
NATIONAL REPORT — The confederacy of regional LBM associations, the Canadian Retail Building Supply Council, is moving ahead with efforts to work more closely together on issues common to dealers across the country…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
Quebec: different, but the same
SPECIAL REPORT — Quebec, which accounts for nearly a quarter of the country’s population, has also proven a tough market for outsiders to break into…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
Lowe’s introduces 2% deduction off invoices, causing concern among vendors
BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s Canada is looking for ways to save money and invest in the consolidation of its business following the acquisition of RONA last year…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
DAILY NEWS UPDATES
Bunnings brings the sizzle to UK launch
ST. ALBANS, England — The UK’s first Bunnings store opened to the delight of Australian…
Wolf Gugler marks two decades
TORONTO — Wolf Gugler, president of Wolf Gugler Executive Search, is…
Wal-Mart to roll out free two-day shipping
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Wal-Mart will offer free two-day shipping within the U.S. in a bid to…
Energizer Holdings beats Q1 estimates
ST. LOUIS — Energizer Holdings’ quarterly earnings considerably outpaced a Zacks estimate…
Castle adds member in Nova Scotia
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Castle Building Centres Group has added a new member location…
Tractor Supply will open 1,600th store
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. ― U.S. farm and hardware retailer Tractor Supply will open its…
U.S. construction up in 2016
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending in December was down…
Reno-Depot launches Click and Collect service
BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s introduced a Click and Collect program for its Reno-Depot stores…
Lowe's Canada to hire 2,800 for spring
BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s Canada plans to hire about…
Classified of the week: Stan Dawe Ltd.
Stan Dawe Limited, a major Newfoundland Castle dealer, seeks a general manager…
Jeld-Wen goes public
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeld-Wen entered the New York Stock Exchange at the end…
Tembec open to export quotas
MONTREAL — Tembec CEO James Lopez signalled that his company could be open to…
Stanley Black & Decker profits fall on higher sales
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stanley Black & Decker posted Q4 profits totalling $255.5 million…
Sherwin-Williams preparing to divest
CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams now expects to be required to sell some assets in order…