BMR classifies its stores with new banner options

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Groupe BMR has unveiled a new banner strategy for its member dealers…

RONA conversions, support for affiliates all part of Lowe’s growth strategy

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s Canada has big plans for both its legacy Lowe’s banner and for the RONA banner it acquired last spring…

Home delivery from Home Depot stores still to come in Canada

ATLANTA — Home Depot is staking a lot on blending its online business with its extensive bricks-and-mortar footprint throughout North America…

Canadian Tire squeezes lower prices for products to drive sales

TORONTO — Canadian Tire is looking for ways to drive efficiency and sees improved margins and same-store sales growth drivers for improvements..

Home Depot and Lowe’s count on contractor sales

SPECIAL REPORT — While Home Depot and Lowe’s enjoyed strong third-quarter sales growth, both big box retailers acknowledge how important the contractor customer has been to that growth…

Hitachi negotiating power tools sale

TOKYO — Hitachi Ltd. and U.S. investment group KKR & Co. are in talks over the sale…

Spectrum plant soon to be up and running

MADISON, Wis. — Spectrum Brands is gearing up for a swift transition to its new facility…

Third straight gain for Canadian retail

OTTAWA — Retail sales rose for the third consecutive month, StatCan reports, increasing…

J.C. Penney branches out into HVAC

PLANO, Texas — J.C. Penney, which recently took up the home appliance business again…

Classified of the Week: Storesupport

Storesupport Canada is looking for a driven sales professional…

Canadian retail looking up in 2017: Desjardins

TORONTO — Canadian retail is looking at a strong year, according to a new forecast…

Stanley Black & Decker to sell locks business

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stanley Black & Decker will sell the bulk of its door-lock operation…

Energizer in trademark suit against Rayovac

ST. LOUIS — Energizer Brands has filed suit against Spectrum Brands, alleging that its…

Hardlines HQ holiday closure

The Hardlines office is closed from December 23-January 2 for the holidays. Thanks for all…

Central Supplies jobs safe, says Irving

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Central Supplies’ 400 employees can breathe easy, says a rep …

U.S. regulator could subpoena Lowe's

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is seeking input from Lowe’s on Sherwin…

Classified of the week: CanWel

CanWel Building Materials is seeking a National Account Manager, to be based in…

Home Hardware co-founder Walter Hachborn dead at 95

SPECIAL REPORT — Walter J. Hachborn, founder of Home Hardware Stores and the man who brought the co-op hardware model to Canada, has died…

Walter Hachborn: visitation & funeral details

ST. JACOBS, Ont. — Following the passing of Home Hardware co-founder Walter Hachborn early on December 17, here are details of his funeral…

