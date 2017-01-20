TOP STORIES from our HARDLINES e-Newsletter

Lowe’s introduces 2% deduction off invoices, causing concern among vendors BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s Canada is looking for ways to save money and invest in the consolidation of its business following the acquisition of RONA last year… >>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.



Amidst takeover by Peavey, TSC’s focus remains on execution LONDON, Ont. — Darryl Jenkins is pretty excited about his business. He’s the head of TSC Stores, a chain of 51 farm and hardware outlets stretched out across Ontario, and into Manitoba, which focus on rural, pet, and agrarian markets… >>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.



Ace Canada eliminates spring show, offers online alternatives WINNIPEG — Ace Canada has cancelled its Spring Buying Show in Winnipeg this year… >>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.



Agencies of today: the front lines in the battle for shelf space SPECIAL REPORT — In the halcyon days of big box retail, agencies did millions of dollars of business each year simply servicing the Home Depots, Lowe’s, RONAs, and Canadian Tires… >>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.

