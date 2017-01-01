Hitachi negotiating power tools sale TOKYO — Hitachi Ltd. and U.S. investment group KKR & Co. are in talks over the sale…

Spectrum plant soon to be up and running MADISON, Wis. — Spectrum Brands is gearing up for a swift transition to its new facility…

Third straight gain for Canadian retail OTTAWA — Retail sales rose for the third consecutive month, StatCan reports, increasing…

J.C. Penney branches out into HVAC PLANO, Texas — J.C. Penney, which recently took up the home appliance business again…

Classified of the Week: Storesupport Storesupport Canada is looking for a driven sales professional…

Canadian retail looking up in 2017: Desjardins TORONTO — Canadian retail is looking at a strong year, according to a new forecast…

Stanley Black & Decker to sell locks business NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stanley Black & Decker will sell the bulk of its door-lock operation…

Energizer in trademark suit against Rayovac ST. LOUIS — Energizer Brands has filed suit against Spectrum Brands, alleging that its…

Hardlines HQ holiday closure The Hardlines office is closed from December 23-January 2 for the holidays. Thanks for all…

Central Supplies jobs safe, says Irving SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Central Supplies’ 400 employees can breathe easy, says a rep …

U.S. regulator could subpoena Lowe's CLEVELAND — The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is seeking input from Lowe’s on Sherwin…

Classified of the week: CanWel CanWel Building Materials is seeking a National Account Manager, to be based in…

Home Hardware co-founder Walter Hachborn dead at 95 SPECIAL REPORT — Walter J. Hachborn, founder of Home Hardware Stores and the man who brought the co-op hardware model to Canada, has died…