Castle adds dealers throughout holiday season
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Castle Building Centres Group continues to grow its ranks, as its mandate to leave member-dealers to operate under their own banners in their own markets resonates for independents…
Commercial market can be competitive—but profitable—for traditional dealers
SPECIAL REPORT — Home improvement dealers have been increasingly eyeing commercial projects as demand for rental apartments and offices booms…
Cologne International Hardware Fair 2018 to extend hours, reach in 2018
COLOGNE, Germany — In 2018, Eisenwarenmesse–the International Hardware Fair will be held in Cologne from March 4 to 7, returning to a four-day format…
Marketing yourself to the Millennial shopper
SPECIAL REPORT — The Millennial demographic currently ranges in age from their late teens to late 30s…
Our top stories of 2016: the news that most attracted our readers’ attention
SPECIAL REPORT — The year was filled with milestones. Mergers, buyouts, and personal loss abounded as some high-profile companies and people made the news in 2016…
Sobeys' parent Empire names Medline CEO
STELLARTON, N.S. — Former Canadian Tire CEO and President Michael Medline has been…
Ellsworth to distribute Henkel in Canada
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ellsworth Adhesives has been designated an authorized distributor…
Ace Canada eliminates spring show
WINNIPEG — Ace Canada has announced that it will not host a Spring Buying Show…
Cars, e-retail drive U.S. growth
WASHINGTON — U.S. retail sales made a slight gain in December, as consumers cautiously…
Classified of the week: Dupont
Dupont is looking for a dynamic and self-starting Tyvek Specialist to represent its Alberta…
Castle welcomes Quebec dealer
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Castle Building Centres’s latest member is Quincaillerie Touraine…
RCR names Frédéric Guay Executive VP
BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — RCR International has promoted Frédéric Guay to the position…
Housing starts rise in December
OTTAWA — The rate of housing starts was 207,041 units (seasonally adjusted) in…
More layoffs on the way at Wal-Mart
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Wal-Mart Stores will make hundreds of employees redundant…
Enerkem appoints Dominique Boies
MONTREAL — Enerkem, which produces waste-to-biofuel and renewable chemicals…
Saint-Gobain, Honeywell settle with village
HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Saint-Gobain and Honeywell have offered a final settlement…
Building permits slightly down in November
OTTAWA — Municipalities issued $7.8 billion worth of building permits in November…
Westech appoints Brad West as GM
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — Westech Building Products has named Brad West as its new General…
New U.S. plant for Stanley Black & Decker
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stanley Black & Decker announced it will invest $35 million to support…