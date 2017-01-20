TOP STORIES from our HARDLINES e-Newsletter

Castle adds dealers throughout holiday season

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Castle Building Centres Group continues to grow its ranks, as its mandate to leave member-dealers to operate under their own banners in their own markets resonates for independents…

Commercial market can be competitive—but profitable—for traditional dealers

SPECIAL REPORT — Home improvement dealers have been increasingly eyeing commercial projects as demand for rental apartments and offices booms…

Cologne International Hardware Fair 2018 to extend hours, reach in 2018

COLOGNE, Germany — In 2018, Eisenwarenmesse–the International Hardware Fair will be held in Cologne from March 4 to 7, returning to a four-day format…

Marketing yourself to the Millennial shopper

SPECIAL REPORT — The Millennial demographic currently ranges in age from their late teens to late 30s…

Our top stories of 2016: the news that most attracted our readers’ attention

SPECIAL REPORT — The year was filled with milestones. Mergers, buyouts, and personal loss abounded as some high-profile companies and people made the news in 2016…

DAILY NEWS UPDATES

Sobeys' parent Empire names Medline CEO

STELLARTON, N.S. — Former Canadian Tire CEO and President Michael Medline has been…

Ellsworth to distribute Henkel in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ellsworth Adhesives has been designated an authorized distributor…

Ace Canada eliminates spring show

WINNIPEG — Ace Canada has announced that it will not host a Spring Buying Show…

Cars, e-retail drive U.S. growth

WASHINGTON — U.S. retail sales made a slight gain in December, as consumers cautiously…

Classified of the week: Dupont

Dupont is looking for a dynamic and self-starting Tyvek Specialist to represent its Alberta…

Castle welcomes Quebec dealer

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Castle Building Centres’s latest member is Quincaillerie Touraine…

RCR names Frédéric Guay Executive VP

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — RCR International has promoted Frédéric Guay to the position…

Housing starts rise in December

OTTAWA — The rate of housing starts was 207,041 units (seasonally adjusted) in…

More layoffs on the way at Wal-Mart

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Wal-Mart Stores will make hundreds of employees redundant…

Enerkem appoints Dominique Boies

MONTREAL — Enerkem, which produces waste-to-biofuel and renewable chemicals…

Saint-Gobain, Honeywell settle with village

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Saint-Gobain and Honeywell have offered a final settlement…

Building permits slightly down in November

OTTAWA — Municipalities issued $7.8 billion worth of building permits in November…

Westech appoints Brad West as GM

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — Westech Building Products has named Brad West as its new General…

New U.S. plant for Stanley Black & Decker

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stanley Black & Decker announced it will invest $35 million to support…

