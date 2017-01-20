TOP STORIES from our HARDLINES e-Newsletter

Dealers, vendors gather in Calgary for WRLA Buying Show

CALGARY — Dealers came from across Western Canada to look for deals and to network at the latest Buying Show of the Western Retail Lumber Association…

Six months in, Peavey explores synergies of TSC takeover

RED DEER, Alta. — Peavey Mart, a well-known farm and hardware retailer in Western Canada, took a bold step last year when it bought controlling interest in London, Ont.-based TSC Stores…

National dealer association prepares for next steps with Spring Summit

NATIONAL REPORT — The confederacy of regional LBM associations, the Canadian Retail Building Supply Council, is moving ahead with efforts to work more closely together on issues common to dealers across the country…

Quebec: different, but the same

SPECIAL REPORT — Quebec, which accounts for nearly a quarter of the country’s population, has also proven a tough market for outsiders to break into…

Lowe’s introduces 2% deduction off invoices, causing concern among vendors

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s Canada is looking for ways to save money and invest in the consolidation of its business following the acquisition of RONA last year…

Reno-Depot launches Click and Collect service

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s introduced a Click and Collect program for its Reno-Depot stores…

Lowe's Canada to hire 2,800 for spring

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s Canada plans to hire about…

Classified of the week: Stan Dawe Ltd.

Stan Dawe Limited, a major Newfoundland Castle dealer, seeks a general manager…

Jeld-Wen goes public

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeld-Wen entered the New York Stock Exchange at the end…

Tembec open to export quotas

MONTREAL — Tembec CEO James Lopez signalled that his company could be open to…

Stanley Black & Decker profits fall on higher sales

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stanley Black & Decker posted Q4 profits totalling $255.5 million…

Sherwin-Williams preparing to divest

CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams now expects to be required to sell some assets in order…

Sherwin-Williams posts Q4 results

CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams Co. reported net income of $203 million in Q4, with profits…

Bemis exceeds Q4 forecasts

NEENAH, Wis. — Bemis Co. posted Q4 profits of $60.5 million, or $0.64 per share…

Grainger beats Q4 estimates

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — W.W. Grainger has posted Q4 earnings of $60.7 million and net…

Classified of the week: Storesupport

Storesupport Canada is looking for a driven sales professional to fill an open Business…

Lowe's names marketing head

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s has announced that Jocelyn Wong has been appointed…

3M sales edge up in Q4

ST. PAUL, Minn. — 3M’s sales for the final quarter of 2016 rose 0.4% to $7.3 billion, while total…

Wesfarmers rolls out first U.K. Bunnings pilot

LONDON — Wesfarmers’ first U.K. store under the Bunnings banner is set for a soft launch…

