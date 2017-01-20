TOP STORIES from our HARDLINES e-Newsletter

Lowe’s introduces 2% deduction off invoices, causing concern among vendors

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s Canada is looking for ways to save money and invest in the consolidation of its business following the acquisition of RONA last year…

Amidst takeover by Peavey, TSC’s focus remains on execution

LONDON, Ont. — Darryl Jenkins is pretty excited about his business. He’s the head of TSC Stores, a chain of 51 farm and hardware outlets stretched out across Ontario, and into Manitoba, which focus on rural, pet, and agrarian markets…

Ace Canada eliminates spring show, offers online alternatives

WINNIPEG — Ace Canada has cancelled its Spring Buying Show in Winnipeg this year…

Agencies of today: the front lines in the battle for shelf space

SPECIAL REPORT — In the halcyon days of big box retail, agencies did millions of dollars of business each year simply servicing the Home Depots, Lowe’s, RONAs, and Canadian Tires…

Castle adds dealers throughout holiday season

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Castle Building Centres Group continues to grow its ranks, as its mandate to leave member-dealers to operate under their own banners in their own markets resonates for independents…

DAILY NEWS UPDATES

Lowe's names marketing head

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s has announced that Jocelyn Wong has been appointed…

3M sales edge up in Q4

ST. PAUL, Minn. — 3M’s sales for the final quarter of 2016 rose 0.4% to $7.3 billion, while total…

Wesfarmers rolls out first U.K. Bunnings pilot

LONDON — Wesfarmers’ first U.K. store under the Bunnings banner is set for a soft launch…

Lowe's promotes Croom to CFO post

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s Companies Inc. announced last week the promotion of…

Industry gathers in Calgary for WRLA show

CALGARY — Attendance during the first day of the WRLA Buying Show was…

Lowe's celebrates GTA grand opening

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s is celebrating the grand opening of its first store in Milton, Ont…

U.S. housing starts beat forecasts

Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in December were at a…

Classified of the week: Stan Dawe Ltd.

Stan Dawe Limited, a major Newfoundland Castle dealer, seeks a general manager…

Goodfellow names Goodfellow CEO

DELSON, Que. — Goodfellow has named Patrick Goodfellow, previously VP for hardwood, as…

MAAX sold to U.S. firm

MONTREAL — Bath maker MAAX is being sold off to the American Bath Group by owner…

Lowe's letter asks vendors for rebate

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — A letter has gone out to vendors announcing a discount to be applied…

Two new members for Castle

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Florence Mill is the latest independent dealer to join the Castle…

Newell to sell Rubbermaid unit

ATLANTA — Newell Brands announced last week an agreement to sell its…

Regal ideas is Best of IBS

DELTA, B.C. — Regal ideas, manufacturer of aluminum railing systems, has won the…

