TOP STORIES from our HARDLINES e-Newsletter
Our top stories of 2016: the news that most attracted our readers’ attention
SPECIAL REPORT — The year was filled with milestones. Mergers, buyouts, and personal loss abounded as some high-profile companies and people made the news in 2016…
CITT upholds gypsum tariff, stands by dumping ruling
OTTAWA — Canada’s international trade regulator has upheld complaints made by domestic drywall manufacturers about the dumping of U.S. gypsum in the Western provinces…
Stanley Black & Decker to buy Craftsman brand from Sears
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. & HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. ― Stanley Black & Decker has announced it will purchase the Craftsman brand from Sears Holdings…
Canadian retail looking up in 2017: Desjardins
TORONTO — Canadian retail is looking at a strong year, according to a new forecast from Desjardins Securities…
IN MEMORIAM: Walter Hachborn, founder of co-op hardware retail in Canada
SPECIAL REPORT — It is nothing less than the end of an era. Walter J. Hachborn, founder of Home Hardware Stores and the man who brought the co-op hardware model to Canada, has died…
DAILY NEWS UPDATES
New U.S. plant for Stanley Black & Decker
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stanley Black & Decker announced it will invest $35 million to support…
Amazon tops last-minute holiday e-sales
SAN FRANCISCO — Amazon snapped up 49.2% of online sales the Monday before Christmas…
Wal-Mart grows online business with shoes
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Wal-Mart-owned Jet.com announced its acquisition of footware retailer…
Wal-Mart, Visa settle dispute
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Wal-Mart Canada and Visa have reached a confidential agreement…
Classified of the week: Storesupport
Storesupport Canada is looking for a driven sales professional to fill an open Business…
Moen unveils smart shower
LAS VEGAS — Moen has revealed its new smartphone-controlled Moen U shower this week…
Husqvarna to acquire Pullman Ermator
STOCKHOLM — Husqvarna Group’s Construction Division has reached a deal to acquire…
Retail recovery overstated: Strapagiel
TORONTO — The latest StatCan info suggesting Canadian retail bounced back in October…
Hitachi negotiating power tools sale
TOKYO — Hitachi Ltd. and U.S. investment group KKR & Co. are in talks over the sale…
Spectrum plant soon to be up and running
MADISON, Wis. — Spectrum Brands is gearing up for a swift transition to its new facility…
Third straight gain for Canadian retail
OTTAWA — Retail sales rose for the third consecutive month, StatCan reports, increasing…
J.C. Penney branches out into HVAC
PLANO, Texas — J.C. Penney, which recently took up the home appliance business again…