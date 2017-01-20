TOP STORIES from our HARDLINES e-Newsletter
Lowe’s introduces 2% deduction off invoices, causing concern among vendors
BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s Canada is looking for ways to save money and invest in the consolidation of its business following the acquisition of RONA last year…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
Amidst takeover by Peavey, TSC’s focus remains on execution
LONDON, Ont. — Darryl Jenkins is pretty excited about his business. He’s the head of TSC Stores, a chain of 51 farm and hardware outlets stretched out across Ontario, and into Manitoba, which focus on rural, pet, and agrarian markets…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
Ace Canada eliminates spring show, offers online alternatives
WINNIPEG — Ace Canada has cancelled its Spring Buying Show in Winnipeg this year…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
Agencies of today: the front lines in the battle for shelf space
SPECIAL REPORT — In the halcyon days of big box retail, agencies did millions of dollars of business each year simply servicing the Home Depots, Lowe’s, RONAs, and Canadian Tires…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
Castle adds dealers throughout holiday season
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Castle Building Centres Group continues to grow its ranks, as its mandate to leave member-dealers to operate under their own banners in their own markets resonates for independents…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
DAILY NEWS UPDATES
Lowe's names marketing head
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s has announced that Jocelyn Wong has been appointed…
3M sales edge up in Q4
ST. PAUL, Minn. — 3M’s sales for the final quarter of 2016 rose 0.4% to $7.3 billion, while total…
Wesfarmers rolls out first U.K. Bunnings pilot
LONDON — Wesfarmers’ first U.K. store under the Bunnings banner is set for a soft launch…
Lowe's promotes Croom to CFO post
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s Companies Inc. announced last week the promotion of…
Industry gathers in Calgary for WRLA show
CALGARY — Attendance during the first day of the WRLA Buying Show was…
Lowe's celebrates GTA grand opening
BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s is celebrating the grand opening of its first store in Milton, Ont…
U.S. housing starts beat forecasts
Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in December were at a…
Classified of the week: Stan Dawe Ltd.
Stan Dawe Limited, a major Newfoundland Castle dealer, seeks a general manager…
Goodfellow names Goodfellow CEO
DELSON, Que. — Goodfellow has named Patrick Goodfellow, previously VP for hardwood, as…
MAAX sold to U.S. firm
MONTREAL — Bath maker MAAX is being sold off to the American Bath Group by owner…
Lowe's letter asks vendors for rebate
BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — A letter has gone out to vendors announcing a discount to be applied…
Two new members for Castle
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Florence Mill is the latest independent dealer to join the Castle…
Newell to sell Rubbermaid unit
ATLANTA — Newell Brands announced last week an agreement to sell its…
Regal ideas is Best of IBS
DELTA, B.C. — Regal ideas, manufacturer of aluminum railing systems, has won the…