TOP STORIES from our HARDLINES e-Newsletter
Dealers, vendors gather in Calgary for WRLA Buying Show
CALGARY — Dealers came from across Western Canada to look for deals and to network at the latest Buying Show of the Western Retail Lumber Association…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
Six months in, Peavey explores synergies of TSC takeover
RED DEER, Alta. — Peavey Mart, a well-known farm and hardware retailer in Western Canada, took a bold step last year when it bought controlling interest in London, Ont.-based TSC Stores…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
National dealer association prepares for next steps with Spring Summit
NATIONAL REPORT — The confederacy of regional LBM associations, the Canadian Retail Building Supply Council, is moving ahead with efforts to work more closely together on issues common to dealers across the country…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
Quebec: different, but the same
SPECIAL REPORT — Quebec, which accounts for nearly a quarter of the country’s population, has also proven a tough market for outsiders to break into…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
Lowe’s introduces 2% deduction off invoices, causing concern among vendors
BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s Canada is looking for ways to save money and invest in the consolidation of its business following the acquisition of RONA last year…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
DAILY NEWS UPDATES
Reno-Depot launches Click and Collect service
BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s introduced a Click and Collect program for its Reno-Depot stores…
Lowe's Canada to hire 2,800 for spring
BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s Canada plans to hire about…
Classified of the week: Stan Dawe Ltd.
Stan Dawe Limited, a major Newfoundland Castle dealer, seeks a general manager…
Jeld-Wen goes public
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeld-Wen entered the New York Stock Exchange at the end…
Tembec open to export quotas
MONTREAL — Tembec CEO James Lopez signalled that his company could be open to…
Stanley Black & Decker profits fall on higher sales
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stanley Black & Decker posted Q4 profits totalling $255.5 million…
Sherwin-Williams preparing to divest
CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams now expects to be required to sell some assets in order…
Sherwin-Williams posts Q4 results
CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams Co. reported net income of $203 million in Q4, with profits…
Bemis exceeds Q4 forecasts
NEENAH, Wis. — Bemis Co. posted Q4 profits of $60.5 million, or $0.64 per share…
Grainger beats Q4 estimates
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — W.W. Grainger has posted Q4 earnings of $60.7 million and net…
Classified of the week: Storesupport
Storesupport Canada is looking for a driven sales professional to fill an open Business…
Lowe's names marketing head
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s has announced that Jocelyn Wong has been appointed…
3M sales edge up in Q4
ST. PAUL, Minn. — 3M’s sales for the final quarter of 2016 rose 0.4% to $7.3 billion, while total…
Wesfarmers rolls out first U.K. Bunnings pilot
LONDON — Wesfarmers’ first U.K. store under the Bunnings banner is set for a soft launch…