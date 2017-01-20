TOP STORIES from our HARDLINES e-Newsletter
Castle adds dealers throughout holiday season
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Castle Building Centres Group continues to grow its ranks, as its mandate to leave member-dealers to operate under their own banners in their own markets resonates for independents…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
Commercial market can be competitive—but profitable—for traditional dealers
SPECIAL REPORT — Home improvement dealers have been increasingly eyeing commercial projects as demand for rental apartments and offices booms…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
Cologne International Hardware Fair 2018 to extend hours, reach in 2018
COLOGNE, Germany — In 2018, Eisenwarenmesse–the International Hardware Fair will be held in Cologne from March 4 to 7, returning to a four-day format…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
Marketing yourself to the Millennial shopper
SPECIAL REPORT — The Millennial demographic currently ranges in age from their late teens to late 30s…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
Our top stories of 2016: the news that most attracted our readers’ attention
SPECIAL REPORT — The year was filled with milestones. Mergers, buyouts, and personal loss abounded as some high-profile companies and people made the news in 2016…
>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.
DAILY NEWS UPDATES
Industry gathers in Calgary for WRLA show
CALGARY — Attendance during the first day of the WRLA Buying Show was strong overall, as dealers came from across Western Canada to look for deals and to network. While some vendors felt dealer attendance may have been flat compared to last year, the majority of them that HARDLINES spoke with kept busy engaging with customers, including some of the West’s top dealers. North American Lumber, McMunn & Yates, Alta-Wide Builders Supplies, and other large independents from every major banner kept busy on the show floor, amidst an atmosphere that was fairly positive despite the slow economies in much of the West.
Lowe's celebrates GTA grand opening
BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s is celebrating the grand opening of its first store in Milton, Ont…
U.S. housing starts beat forecasts
Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in December were at a…
Classified of the week: Stan Dawe Ltd.
Stan Dawe Limited, a major Newfoundland Castle dealer, seeks a general manager…
Goodfellow names Goodfellow CEO
DELSON, Que. — Goodfellow has named Patrick Goodfellow, previously VP for hardwood, as…
MAAX sold to U.S. firm
MONTREAL — Bath maker MAAX is being sold off to the American Bath Group by owner…
Lowe's letter asks vendors for rebate
BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — A letter has gone out to vendors announcing a discount to be applied…
Two new members for Castle
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Florence Mill is the latest independent dealer to join the Castle…
Newell to sell Rubbermaid unit
ATLANTA — Newell Brands announced last week an agreement to sell its…
Regal ideas is Best of IBS
DELTA, B.C. — Regal ideas, manufacturer of aluminum railing systems, has won the…
Ace Hardware among top 10 franchises
OAK BROOK, Ill. — Ace Hardware has been ranked number 7, as well as first place…
Sobeys' parent Empire names Medline CEO
STELLARTON, N.S. — Former Canadian Tire CEO and President Michael Medline has been…
Ellsworth to distribute Henkel in Canada
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ellsworth Adhesives has been designated an authorized distributor…
Ace Canada eliminates spring show
WINNIPEG — Ace Canada has announced that it will not host a Spring Buying Show…