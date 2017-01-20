TOP STORIES from our HARDLINES e-Newsletter

Dealers, vendors gather in Calgary for WRLA Buying Show

CALGARY — Dealers came from across Western Canada to look for deals and to network at the latest Buying Show of the Western Retail Lumber Association…

>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.


Six months in, Peavey explores synergies of TSC takeover

RED DEER, Alta. — Peavey Mart, a well-known farm and hardware retailer in Western Canada, took a bold step last year when it bought controlling interest in London, Ont.-based TSC Stores…

>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.


National dealer association prepares for next steps with Spring Summit

NATIONAL REPORT — The confederacy of regional LBM associations, the Canadian Retail Building Supply Council, is moving ahead with efforts to work more closely together on issues common to dealers across the country…

>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.


Quebec: different, but the same

SPECIAL REPORT — Quebec, which accounts for nearly a quarter of the country’s population, has also proven a tough market for outsiders to break into…

>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.


Lowe’s introduces 2% deduction off invoices, causing concern among vendors

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s Canada is looking for ways to save money and invest in the consolidation of its business following the acquisition of RONA last year…

>>CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY IN OUR WEEKLY E-NEWSLETTER.


DAILY NEWS UPDATES

Bunnings brings the sizzle to UK launch

ST. ALBANS, England — The UK’s first Bunnings store opened to the delight of Australian…

Wolf Gugler marks two decades

TORONTO — Wolf Gugler, president of Wolf Gugler Executive Search, is…

Wal-Mart to roll out free two-day shipping

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Wal-Mart will offer free two-day shipping within the U.S. in a bid to…

Energizer Holdings beats Q1 estimates

ST. LOUIS — Energizer Holdings’ quarterly earnings considerably outpaced a Zacks estimate…

Castle adds member in Nova Scotia

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Castle Building Centres Group has added a new member location…

Tractor Supply will open 1,600th store

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. ― U.S. farm and hardware retailer Tractor Supply will open its…

U.S. construction up in 2016

WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending in December was down…

Reno-Depot launches Click and Collect service

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s introduced a Click and Collect program for its Reno-Depot stores…

Lowe's Canada to hire 2,800 for spring

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Lowe’s Canada plans to hire about…

Classified of the week: Stan Dawe Ltd.

Stan Dawe Limited, a major Newfoundland Castle dealer, seeks a general manager…

Jeld-Wen goes public

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeld-Wen entered the New York Stock Exchange at the end…

Tembec open to export quotas

MONTREAL — Tembec CEO James Lopez signalled that his company could be open to…

Stanley Black & Decker profits fall on higher sales

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stanley Black & Decker posted Q4 profits totalling $255.5 million…

Sherwin-Williams preparing to divest

CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams now expects to be required to sell some assets in order…

Site Map

News

Events

Reports

About Us

Classifieds

Consulting

Advertise

http://www.hardlines.ca/wp-content/themes/hardlines-responsive