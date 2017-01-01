TOP STORIES from our HARDLINES e-Newsletter

Our top stories of 2016: the news that most attracted our readers’ attention

SPECIAL REPORT — The year was filled with milestones. Mergers, buyouts, and personal loss abounded as some high-profile companies and people made the news in 2016…

CITT upholds gypsum tariff, stands by dumping ruling

OTTAWA — Canada’s international trade regulator has upheld complaints made by domestic drywall manufacturers about the dumping of U.S. gypsum in the Western provinces…

Stanley Black & Decker to buy Craftsman brand from Sears

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. & HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. ― Stanley Black & Decker has announced it will purchase the Craftsman brand from Sears Holdings…

Canadian retail looking up in 2017: Desjardins

TORONTO — Canadian retail is looking at a strong year, according to a new forecast from Desjardins Securities…

IN MEMORIAM: Walter Hachborn, founder of co-op hardware retail in Canada

SPECIAL REPORT — It is nothing less than the end of an era. Walter J. Hachborn, founder of Home Hardware Stores and the man who brought the co-op hardware model to Canada, has died…

DAILY NEWS UPDATES

New U.S. plant for Stanley Black & Decker

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stanley Black & Decker announced it will invest $35 million to support…

Amazon tops last-minute holiday e-sales

SAN FRANCISCO — Amazon snapped up 49.2% of online sales the Monday before Christmas…

Wal-Mart grows online business with shoes

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Wal-Mart-owned Jet.com announced its acquisition of footware retailer…

Wal-Mart, Visa settle dispute

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Wal-Mart Canada and Visa have reached a confidential agreement…

Classified of the week: Storesupport

Storesupport Canada is looking for a driven sales professional to fill an open Business…

Moen unveils smart shower

LAS VEGAS — Moen has revealed its new smartphone-controlled Moen U shower this week…

Husqvarna to acquire Pullman Ermator

STOCKHOLM — Husqvarna Group’s Construction Division has reached a deal to acquire…

Retail recovery overstated: Strapagiel

TORONTO — The latest StatCan info suggesting Canadian retail bounced back in October…

Hitachi negotiating power tools sale

TOKYO — Hitachi Ltd. and U.S. investment group KKR & Co. are in talks over the sale…

Spectrum plant soon to be up and running

MADISON, Wis. — Spectrum Brands is gearing up for a swift transition to its new facility…

Third straight gain for Canadian retail

OTTAWA — Retail sales rose for the third consecutive month, StatCan reports, increasing…

J.C. Penney branches out into HVAC

PLANO, Texas — J.C. Penney, which recently took up the home appliance business again…

