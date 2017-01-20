CALGARY — Attendance during the first day of the WRLA Buying Show was strong overall, as dealers came from across Western Canada to look for deals and to network. While some vendors felt dealer attendance may have been flat compared to last year, the majority of them that HARDLINES spoke with kept busy engaging with customers, including some of the West’s top dealers. North American Lumber, McMunn & Yates, Alta-Wide Builders Supplies, and other large independents from every major banner kept busy on the show floor, amidst an atmosphere that was fairly positive despite the slow economies in much of the West.